GRID has opened a new store in Shopping City Ramnicu Valcea

GRID has opened a new store in Shopping City Ramnicu Valcea. The national retailer GRID has opened the 8th sporting goods store in the country, in Shopping City Ramnicu Valcea, this being the most modern shop that sells sneakers and street style items in the city. It’s the perfect place for urban style lovers, where they can choose items from... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]