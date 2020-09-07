Romanian conductor Cristian Măcelaru takes over as music director of Orchestre National de France

Romanian conductor Cristian Măcelaru takes over as music director of Orchestre National de France. Romanian conductor Cristian Măcelaru has started his mandate as music director of Orchestre National de France on September 1, one year earlier than scheduled. Măcelaru was due to start his four-year mandate with the orchestra in 2021 but began earlier after conductor Emmanuel Krivine announced (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]