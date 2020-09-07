Media: Italy maintains self-isolation requirements for travelers from Romania
Travelers arriving in Italy from Romania and Bulgaria will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days, as Italy has decided to keep some of the restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the virus in the country. Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte has signed a new decree that takes (...)
