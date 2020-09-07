LocalElections2020/ Information portal for Education, launched by USR PLUSThe USR PLUS [Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party] alliance announces the launch of the www.scolipregatite.ro portal, with information and documents on how the education process will take place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a USR PLUS release, the portal was (...)
Odeon Theatre House to operate at 90pct indoor capacityThe manager of the Odeon Theatre House, Cristian Sofron, has said that the Odeon will operate at of 90% indoor capacity from the end of next week.
"We will resume 90% of capacity in our own halls at the end of next week. The Odeon Theatre House has been and is ready to resume its activity. (...)