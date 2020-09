Dacia Unveils All-New Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan Models

Dacia Unveils All-New Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan Models. Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by France's Renault, Dacia unveils all-new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan, third generation models with completely new, reinvented designs. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]