 
Romaniapress.com

September 7, 2020

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 883 to 95.897, death toll hits 3.926
Sep 7, 2020

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 883 to 95.897, death toll hits 3.926.

As many as 883 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Debate on digitalisation and simplification of labour relations organised by Labour Ministry The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection on Monday organised a debate on "Digitalisation and simplification of labour relations," in the context in which the labour market is constantly changing due to the coronavirus pandemic that imposes, as a first measure, physical distancing. (...)

Broker Adrian Simionescu Elected Chairman Of SAI Muntenia Invest Executive Board Adrian Simionescu has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAI Muntenia Invest, the asset management company of regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO), starting from October 5, 2020 until August 20, 2021.

ForMin Aurescu, Jordanian counterpart discuss security developments in phone conversation Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Monday with Jordan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy, attended by the Jordanian official as a special guest, through a (...)

LocalElections2020/ Information portal for Education, launched by USR PLUS The USR PLUS [Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party] alliance announces the launch of the www.scolipregatite.ro portal, with information and documents on how the education process will take place during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a USR PLUS release, the portal was (...)

Romanians have been buying more, choosing the lower price segment in H1 (GfK) The consumer goods market saw a 12 per cent increase in the first half of the year compared with the first half of 2019, in the context in which the Romanian households bought by 9 per cent more in terms of volume, choosing the lower price segment, according to a survey of GfK made public on (...)

Romanians have been buying more, chosing the lower price segment in H1 (GfK) The consumer goods market saw a 12 per cent increase in the first half of the year compared with the first half of 2019, in the context in which the Romanian households bought by 9 per cent more in terms of volume, choosing the lower price segment, according to a survey of GfK made public on (...)

Odeon Theatre House to operate at 90pct indoor capacity The manager of the Odeon Theatre House, Cristian Sofron, has said that the Odeon will operate at of 90% indoor capacity from the end of next week. "We will resume 90% of capacity in our own halls at the end of next week. The Odeon Theatre House has been and is ready to resume its activity. (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |