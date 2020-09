PM Orban: School year to start on September 14

PM Orban: School year to start on September 14. The school year will start on September 14, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday. “The school year will start on September 14, that’s what we’ve been announcing all along. In principle, we have determined how school starts according to the level of spread of the virus,” the prime (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]