PM Ludovic Orban: School year to start on September 14. Schools in Romania will re-open on September 14, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday, mentioning three scenarios that have to be enforced depending on the spread of the novel coronavirus. "Both the President and the government have announced how to re-open schools, depending on the level of the virus: up to one per thousand can start with the green scenario, that is with children in the classroom in person; between one and three per thousand infection rate cases amassed over the last 14 days, mixed scenario - half in classrooms, half online; all that exceeds three per thousand, classes will be online only. (...) School will start on September 14, that's what I have always announced," said the prime minister at the end of a meeting with the PNL campaign team. According to him, the school boards will determine how classes will start, based on data released by the public health directorates. "Obviously, they also need the approval of the Public Health Directorate (DSP) and the approval of each county general school inspectorate," Orban added. He said the public health directorates release data for each settlement and that the representatives of the schools currently know which of the scenarios they fall into. He said that he had discussed this issue with representatives of the settlements, and the government will make an allocation to balance the budgets, which will partially compensate for the loss of revenues and there will be additional financial resources. "Throughout the summer trainings were organised attended by thousands of teachers, training to develop digital skills for online instruction. (...) We are facing a situation for the first time, in which all teachers under the yellow scenario - that is, teaching half in class, half online - will have to adapt; I am convinced that they will communicate with each other, they will try to use all the acquired experiences, all the favourable experiences so that they can pass on the lesson information to both the in-person class and the online class. (...) The law will allow the hiring of teaching staff where diseases will occur, but I insist a lot on following the rules. In my opinion, children are safer at school because they are under the supervision of a teacher, wearing masks, they are somewhat at a physical distance, while children on holiday, especially children who have been left unattended in sports fields, in parks, had a much bigger interaction than the interaction that will be at school," said Orban. Regarding the parents' work hours, he pointed out that under the pieces of legislation passed by the government, where children will take online classes, the government allows a parent to stay at home and be paid 75% of the usual wage while the child is following online instruction. AGERPRES (RO- author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

