Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy/Iohannis: Increasing Romania's role in EU and NATO, essential lines of foreign policy. Increasing Romania's role in the European Union and NATO, but also consolidating and expanding the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America remain the essential lines of our country's foreign policy, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday, in a message sent on the occasion of the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy. President Iohannis mentioned that the Romanian diplomatic service will have, following the pandemic-triggered crisis, some new facets, something which entails "extra attention to anticipation, inventiveness and flexibility". "This crisis has produced multiple consequences both domestically and internationally, which must be carefully analyzed. It is therefore welcome that this year's edition of the Romanian Diplomacy Meeting is dedicated to analyzing the impact of the pandemic on international relations and the ways in which Romanian diplomacy will respond to this new context," Iohannis said. "Following this crisis, diplomacy will also have some new facets, which will require that diplomats and consuls, but also decision-makers grant more attention to anticipation, inventiveness, and also flexibility. At the same time, I emphasize that, even in this year's special conditions, Romanian diplomacy has continued, at all levels, to promote national interests in accordance with the strategic priorities of Romania's foreign policy - which, despite the aforementioned developments in international relations, remain the same. This year, too, our foreign policy has consistently focused on the key coordinates of increasing Romania's role in the European Union and NATO, as well as on strengthening and expanding the Strategic Partnership with the United States. These key lines remain extremely important and it is paramount for the Romanian diplomacy to continue working on deepening them," said the president. Klaus Iohannis appreciated the involvement and professionalism shown by the members of the Romanian Diplomatic and Consular Corps. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through representatives with the foreign missions, as well as through those in the country, has made constant efforts to ensure the free movement of Romanian citizens within the European Union, to and from the country, as well as their repatriation from remote areas of the world, to facilitate the transit of goods essential to the Romanian economy and of medical equipment so necessary to combat the pandemic, respectively to ensure the consular assistance necessary to protect the rights of citizens, especially in these times of crisis. Often, the conditions in which the Romanian diplomatic body acted were very difficult and entailed assumed personal risks and, therefore, I express my appreciation for the involvement and professionalism shown by the members of the Romanian Diplomatic and Consular Corps," Iohannis mentioned. The president emphasized that he has confidence in the actions of the Romanian diplomacy.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Debate on digitalisation and simplification of labour relations organised by Labour Ministry The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection on Monday organised a debate on "Digitalisation and simplification of labour relations," in the context in which the labour market is constantly changing due to the coronavirus pandemic that imposes, as a first measure, physical distancing. (...)



Broker Adrian Simionescu Elected Chairman Of SAI Muntenia Invest Executive Board Adrian Simionescu has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAI Muntenia Invest, the asset management company of regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO), starting from October 5, 2020 until August 20, 2021.



ForMin Aurescu, Jordanian counterpart discuss security developments in phone conversation Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Monday with Jordan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy, attended by the Jordanian official as a special guest, through a (...)



LocalElections2020/ Information portal for Education, launched by USR PLUS The USR PLUS [Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party] alliance announces the launch of the www.scolipregatite.ro portal, with information and documents on how the education process will take place during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a USR PLUS release, the portal was (...)



Romanians have been buying more, choosing the lower price segment in H1 (GfK) The consumer goods market saw a 12 per cent increase in the first half of the year compared with the first half of 2019, in the context in which the Romanian households bought by 9 per cent more in terms of volume, choosing the lower price segment, according to a survey of GfK made public on (...)



Odeon Theatre House to operate at 90pct indoor capacity The manager of the Odeon Theatre House, Cristian Sofron, has said that the Odeon will operate at of 90% indoor capacity from the end of next week. "We will resume 90% of capacity in our own halls at the end of next week. The Odeon Theatre House has been and is ready to resume its activity. (...)

