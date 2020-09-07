 
ALDE calling for schools to re-open after local elections
National chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu Tariceanu is calling for the postponement of school reopening until after the local elections, so that the government may have two more weeks to get organised for a smooth running of instruction. "We in ALDE are calling for the school re-opening to be postponed until after the local elections. We are giving the government two more weeks to get organised, buy masks, provide testing systems for teachers and students, buy tablets for those in need, and work out a plan for the situations in which there will be outbreaks of infection," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook on Monday. According to the ALDE leader, a candidate for the position of Bucharest general mayor, "the chaos in education system continues." "Today [Monday] the Iohannis-Orban government made public the map according to which the scenarios will be applied. You know which ones, the ones in colour. In general, the map is green, so the schools will start with the in-person presence. In Bucharest, I see that the scenario is yellow, half online and half in person, an ungodly mixture. The government's insistence on starting school, even if they have not been able to take action for a good course of action, is a mistake. I can understand the political reason for such insistence, because if you postpone the start of school, it is logical to postpone the elections, but that means losing percentages [of the vote]," Tariceanu added. The analysis of the epidemiological situation in each county, which includes the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days, including September 6, conducted at the national level by the public health directorates and the National Institute of Public Health was made public on Monday. That is necessary to establish the scenario for the start of the new school year. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

