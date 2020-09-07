 
September 7, 2020

Odeon Theatre House to operate at 90pct indoor capacity
Sep 7, 2020

Odeon Theatre House to operate at 90pct indoor capacity.

The manager of the Odeon Theatre House, Cristian Sofron, has said that the Odeon will operate at of 90% indoor capacity from the end of next week. "We will resume 90% of capacity in our own halls at the end of next week. The Odeon Theatre House has been and is ready to resume its activity. It has not stopped its activity for a second, everyone has worked, and we have rehearsed. We have three premieres we are preparing to offer to the audience from next week. We have two or three more shows that are at the rehearsal stage. We also have an extremely important show, in our opinion, which rehearsal we look forward to resuming: I'm talking about 'Cabaret' directed by Razvan Mazilu, so we're ready, even if it's weird, the rules we all know are very strange, but we'll have to enforce them; we will enforce them to a fault and we will try to go as further as we possibly can," Sofron told AGERPRES on Monday. He added that the Odeon will welcome its spectators with three new performances. "We will probably have the first performance of 'Paracliserul' (The Verger) by Marin Sorescu; we will have a show directed by Andrei Majeri - 'Kilometrul zero' (Ground Zero), we will have an installation, an absolutely special show that we will stage at the beginning of next month, a meeting of artists and a special robot. It is a special event that I look forward to. Then we are waiting for a show by Dragos Galgotiu," said Sofron. He said that all the Odeon Theatre actors are fit to play, none impeded by illness. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

