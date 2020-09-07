ForMin Aurescu, Jordanian counterpart discuss security developments in phone conversation

ForMin Aurescu, Jordanian counterpart discuss security developments in phone conversation. Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Monday with Jordan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy, attended by the Jordanian official as a special guest, through a video-conferencing system, with security developments in the Middle East featuring on the agenda. In their conversation, the two officials decided to finalise direct political, diplomatic and sectoral contacts, as well as to develop co-operation in areas of shared interest, including by adopting a consolidated plan to deepen bilateral co-operation, according to a press statement released by Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE). The two chief diplomats also agreed to hold a bilateral visit as soon as possible, when conditions allow, in Bucharest or Amman. They also discussed security developments in the Middle East, including the Peace Process, with Aurescu sharing the main conclusions of his official visit to Israel and Palestine September 2-3. The two officials agreed that the most important actions in this case include resuming direct dialogue between the parties and promoting confidence-building measures to resume negotiations based on the two-state solution. Aurescu and his Jordanian counterpart agreed to maintain close contact on this key issue to stability in the region to which Jordan contributes through its moderating role and balanced foreign policy approaches. The 2020 edition of the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy takes place Monday to Wednesday, under the title "The impact of the pandemic on international trends and the responses of Romanian diplomacy." The proceedings of the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy are led by Minister Bogdan Aurescu, and the foreign guests of this year's edition are, in addition to Jordan's Ayman Safadi: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who is expected in Bucharest on an official visit on Tuesday; Korea's Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-wha; Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs Arancha Gonzalez Laya, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, and NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

