Broker Adrian Simionescu Elected Chairman Of SAI Muntenia Invest Executive Board. Adrian Simionescu has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAI Muntenia Invest, the asset management company of regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO), starting from October 5, 2020 until August 20, 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]