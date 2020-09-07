Debate on digitalisation and simplification of labour relations organised by Labour Ministry

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection on Monday organised a debate on "Digitalisation and simplification of labour relations," in the context in which the labour market is constantly changing due to the coronavirus pandemic that imposes, as a first measure, physical distancing. "The modernisation of the labour legislation to build a flexible environment and applied to the current needs of the employee and the employer, the flexibility of labour relations and the reduction of bureaucracy, as well as the digitalisation of documents related to labour relations and health and safety at work were the main topics approached at the event organised at the headquarters of the Government," reads a press release of the MMPS. On this occasion, the Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Violeta Alexandru, stated that the legislation and the way of working of the authorities in the field must take into account the developments on the labour market, but, unfortunately, there is a great distance between what is expected from these and what happens in reality. "Some things have changed in society with the emergence of the novel coronavirus pandemic, during which time we communicated by electronic means, so I find that the way the institution works must approach what society requires, namely simplification, digitalisation, fast communication, immediate response to requests, the need to access information or to conclude employment contracts," explained the Minister of Labor. During the debate, the team of the Ministry of Labour presented several proposals to modify Law no. 53/2003 - Labour Code, coming from trade unions, employers and the civil society, including digitalisation of the individual employment contract, respectively the conclusion, development and closure in electronic format of this document, with electronic signature; simplification of occupational health and safety procedures; the flexibility of the labour relations, the presentation in electronic format of the individual labour agreement, within the control of the Territorial Labour Inspectorate, for the jobs outside the companies' headquarters; the conditions under which employees in the public system can work from home; the conditions under which telework can be provided and the way in which the teleworker is verified, respectively only by using information and communication technology; hourly pay. "The issue of digitalisation and simplification of procedures in labour relations is a priority for the leadership of the Ministry of Labour, so that the legal framework and work of institutions with responsibilities in the labour market to support every employee and employer in Romania," the statement said.

