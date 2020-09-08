Public road company CNAIR to build two expressway in northeastern Romania

Romania's public road construction and management company CNAIR signed the contracts for the feasibility studies related to two expressways in northeastern Romania: Pascani - Suceava, and Suceava - Siret. The feasibility studies and the technical design of the expressways