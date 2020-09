Romania’s Romgaz to build new 200 MW power plant with private partner

Romania’s Romgaz to build new 200 MW power plant with private partner. Romanian state-controlled natural gas producer Romgaz, in partnership with a division of Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP), controlled by local businessman Gabriel Comanescu, will develop a combined 200 MW power plant on the location of a bankrupt thermal power plant in Halanga, Mehedinti county, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]