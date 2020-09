Romanian bond yields drop as investor confidence strengthens

Romanian bond yields drop as investor confidence strengthens. The confidence of foreign investors in Romanian Eurobonds has strengthened significantly over the recent weeks, with the yields of the 10-year on sovereign bonds denominated in euro falling to 1.8% from a maximum of 3.1% this year, according to BT Asset Management. The experts of Banca (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]