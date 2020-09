Romania’s currency weakens to record low versus the euro

Romania's currency weakens to record low versus the euro. Romania's National Bank (BNR) announced a reference exchange rate of RON 4.8552 for EUR 1 on Monday, September 7, which marks an all-time low for the national currency versus the euro. Despite reaching a new record, the local currency maintains a positive advance (it has strengthened) in real (...)