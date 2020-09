Distributor Whiteland Import-Export Still in the Red with RON3.8M Loss in 2019

Distributor Whiteland Import-Export Still in the Red with RON3.8M Loss in 2019. Whiteland Import Export, the distributor of Muller, Hochland, Meggle and Nestle products, posted 204 million lei revenue last year, slightly higher than in 2018 (2%). However, it remained in the red for the third year in a row, posting RON3.8 million loss, Finance Ministry data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]