Carrier Skiptrans Revenue Up 17% to RON333.9M in 2019. Carrier Skiptrans posted more than 333.9 million lei (EUR70.5 million) revenue in 2019, an increase of 17% on 2018, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]