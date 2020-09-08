Average net nominal wage up to 3,372 lei in July (INS)

Average net nominal wage up to 3,372 lei in July (INS). The average gross nominal wage was 5,468 lei (rd 1,129 euro), in July 2020, by 99 lei, respectively 1.8%, higher than in June 2020, and the average net nominal wage was 3,372 lei , up compared to the previous month by 74 lei (+ 2.2%), show the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Tuesday. According to the INS, the highest values of the average net nominal wag were registered in information technology services activities, including information services activities (7,910 lei), and the lowest in hotels and restaurants (1,687 lei). Compared to July of the previous year, the average net nominal wage increased by 8.1%. According to official statistics, the real wage index was 105.2% for July 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year. The real wage index was 102.2% for July 2020 compared to the previous month. Compared to October 1990, the real wage index was 226.8%, by 5 percentage points higher than the one registered in June 2020.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]