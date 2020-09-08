 
Statistics authority maintains estimate for Q2 economic shrinkage at 12.3 pct
Statistics authority maintains estimate for Q2 economic shrinkage at 12.3 pct.

Romania's Q2 GDP was 12.3 percent lower in real terms compared to the first quarter, shows provisional data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Year-over-year, the GDP was 10.5 percent down in the second quarter of the year, both as unadjusted and as seasonally adjusted series. In H1 2020, the GDP was 4.6 percent down from H1 2019 in unadjusted terms and 3.9 percent lower in seasonally adjusted terms. The estimated GDP for the second quarter of 2020 was 238.502 billion lei at current prices, down 12.3 percent in real terms compared to the first quarter of 2020 and 10.5 percent lower from the second quarter of 2019. The GDP estimate for the first half of 2020 was 510.496 billion lei at current prices, 3.9 percent lower in real terms compared to the first half of 2019. Expressed as unadjusted series, the estimated GDP in Q2 2020 was 224.253 billion lei at current prices, down 10.5 percent in real terms compared to Q2 2019. The estimated GDP in H1 2020 was 440.219 billion lei at current prices, 4.6 percent down YoY in real terms. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

