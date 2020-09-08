Black Sea gas, extracted by BSOG, enters the consumer market in 2021

Black Sea gas, extracted by BSOG, enters the consumer market in 2021. By Jerom Bolt The natural gas from the Romanian perimeter of the Black Sea will reach the Romanian and the CEE market. Investors will extract 10% of the country's gas consumption from the Black Sea, starting next year, Niculae Havrileţ, secretary of state in the Ministry of Economy, Energy and (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]