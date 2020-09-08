Ukrainian FM Kuleba: I have come to Bucharest to solve the problems on which we have different visions



Ukrainian FM Kuleba: I have come to Bucharest to solve the problems on which we have different visions.

Ukrainian-language education in Ukraine’s Romanian schools has been deferred to 2023, when the new Education Law can be implemented in the neighboring country, visiting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a joint news conference with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu today. “We (...)