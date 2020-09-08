 
Romaniapress.com

September 8, 2020

Foreign Minister Kuleba: Ukrainian-language education in Romanian ethnic minority schools deferred to 2023
Sep 8, 2020

Foreign Minister Kuleba: Ukrainian-language education in Romanian ethnic minority schools deferred to 2023.

Ukrainian-language education in Ukraine's Romanian schools has been deferred to 2023, when the new Education Law can be implemented in the neighboring country, visiting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a joint news conference with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu today. "We discussed the completion of negotiations on the protocol for bilateral cooperation on Education, which are taking place between the Ministries in charge and we agreed to encourage these discussions. Our desire is to get the maximum possible for the members of the Romanian community in Ukraine to exercise their linguistic rights and that these rights apply for all the speakers of Romanian in Ukraine, no matter what the language is called," said the Romanian top diplomat. Aurescu said that he and ForMin Kuleba discussed Education in detail. I have come to Bucharest to solve the problems on which we have different visions, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said, according to the official translation. Referring to Ukraine's Education Law, he brought to mind that when this act was adopted, the Venice Commission had several comments to make thereon. Ukraine has taken account of these observations and put them into practice. We do not plan to change the law any further in order to meet the requirements of certain countries, but I assure you that the implementation of this law will be such that the interests of Ukraine and, in this specific case, of Romania, are protected and respected, said the Ukrainian official. According to Dmytro Kuleba, in accordance with Ukrainian law, Ukrainian-language education in Romanian schools has been deferred to 2023, leaving schools almost three years to adapt to the implementation of the law. Ukraine's top diplomat also said that he has no information about Romanian-language schools in his country being closed down. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba participates on Tuesday in the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Dutch logistics group KLG Europe launches e-fulfillment service in Romania Dutch logistics group KLG Europe, part of the Chinese group Sinotrans, has launched a new e-fulfillment service in Romania under the brand Simplify. Simplify offers local e-commerce operators a solution based on integrating technology and operational flows to simplify an online store's (...)

One United draws EUR 25 mln from local investors for office project in Bucharest One United Properties, one of the most active real estate developers in Bucharest, founded and controlled by local investors Victor Capitanu and Andrei Diaconescu, and its partner Element Invest Partners, have drawn a EUR 25 mln financing from other local entrepreneurs for completing the office (...)

PE fund Morphosis Capital takes over medical clinics chain in Bucharest Morphosis Capital, a private equity fund with EUR 50 million invested already in Romanian SMEs, has taken over the majority stake in Medima Health, a chain of medical clinics in Bucharest specialized in medical imaging and radiology. Medima Health is Morphosis Capital's first investment in the (...)

Association of HR services providers launches in Romania The Romanian Association of Temporary Work Agencies (ARAMT) has rebranded itself as the Association of Human Resources Services Providers (AFSRU). The change aims to broaden the association’s activity area with HR services related to temporary work, the association said in a press release. (...)

Adobe Romania extends work from home until July 2021, increases wellbeing benefits Adobe Romania, US tech group Adobe's largest development and research center in Europe, will keep its employees at home until July 31, 2021, the company announced. Adobe has also increased the value of wellbeing benefits for its 700 employees by 50%, to USD 600 per employee. (...)

Manpower Group: Companies in Romania to restart hiring in last quarter Romanian companies report a Net Employment Outlook of +3% for the last quarter of this year (Q4), up 17 percentage points compared to the negative outlook recorded in the third quarter, according to ManpowerGroup’s Employment Outlook Survey. However, the value is still eight percentage points (...)

Wages in Romania keep rising robustly in July The average net wage in Romania rose to RON 3,372 (EUR 696) in July, 8.1% more than in the same month last year. In real terms, the net wages rose by 5.2% year-on-year, close to the pre-crisis levels (+5.9% year-on-year in February). ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Surprisingly, the highest growth (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |