Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,136 to 97,033, death toll hits 3,967. As many as 1,136 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Tuesday, 97,033 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 40,838 people were declared cured and 12,590 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after testing positive. According to GCS, 1,966,290 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 20,552 were performed in the last 24 hours: 12,455 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 8,097 upon request. Another 41 COVID-19 patients - 22 men and 19 women - died, bringing the total death toll in Romania to 3,926. One death was recorded in the age category 30-39 years, 4 - in the age category 40-49 years, 3 - in the age category 50-59 years, 9 - in the age category 60-69 years, 18 - in the age category 70-79 years and 6 deaths in the category over 80 years. According to the GCS, all of the 41 deaths were reported in patients who had a medical history. A number of 7,199 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in the specialist healthcare facilities as of Friday and 460 patients are in intensive care. In Romania, 10,257 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 6,171 in institutional isolation. Also, 34,260 people are in quarantine at home, and 45 in institutional quarantine. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 578 COVID-19 fines amounting to 173,400 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of Romanians abroad infected with SARS-CoV-2 stays unchanged at 6,599, with the death toll of Romanian nationals abroad also stagnant at 126. As many as 618 people retested positive for COVID-19. Bucharest (257) and the counties of Ilfov (63), Brasov (44), Iasi (44) and Timis (40) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last reporting. Most of the COVID-19 cases reported so far are in Bucharest - 12,506 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,568, Arges - 5,182, Brasov - 4,900 and Prahova - 4,641.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Roberto Stan, Eusebi Manolache, Florin Marin, editors: Florin Marin, Georgiana Tanasescu, Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Dutch logistics group KLG Europe launches e-fulfillment service in Romania Dutch logistics group KLG Europe, part of the Chinese group Sinotrans, has launched a new e-fulfillment service in Romania under the brand Simplify. Simplify offers local e-commerce operators a solution based on integrating technology and operational flows to simplify an online store's (...)



One United draws EUR 25 mln from local investors for office project in Bucharest One United Properties, one of the most active real estate developers in Bucharest, founded and controlled by local investors Victor Capitanu and Andrei Diaconescu, and its partner Element Invest Partners, have drawn a EUR 25 mln financing from other local entrepreneurs for completing the office (...)



PE fund Morphosis Capital takes over medical clinics chain in Bucharest Morphosis Capital, a private equity fund with EUR 50 million invested already in Romanian SMEs, has taken over the majority stake in Medima Health, a chain of medical clinics in Bucharest specialized in medical imaging and radiology. Medima Health is Morphosis Capital's first investment in the (...)



Association of HR services providers launches in Romania The Romanian Association of Temporary Work Agencies (ARAMT) has rebranded itself as the Association of Human Resources Services Providers (AFSRU). The change aims to broaden the association’s activity area with HR services related to temporary work, the association said in a press release. (...)



Adobe Romania extends work from home until July 2021, increases wellbeing benefits Adobe Romania, US tech group Adobe's largest development and research center in Europe, will keep its employees at home until July 31, 2021, the company announced. Adobe has also increased the value of wellbeing benefits for its 700 employees by 50%, to USD 600 per employee. (...)



Manpower Group: Companies in Romania to restart hiring in last quarter Romanian companies report a Net Employment Outlook of +3% for the last quarter of this year (Q4), up 17 percentage points compared to the negative outlook recorded in the third quarter, according to ManpowerGroup’s Employment Outlook Survey. However, the value is still eight percentage points (...)



Wages in Romania keep rising robustly in July The average net wage in Romania rose to RON 3,372 (EUR 696) in July, 8.1% more than in the same month last year. In real terms, the net wages rose by 5.2% year-on-year, close to the pre-crisis levels (+5.9% year-on-year in February). ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Surprisingly, the highest growth (...)

