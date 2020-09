Western Romania: Chamber music festival Eufonia starts this weekend

Chamber music festival Eufonia will feature a program of more than 20 events at this year's edition, including masterclasses for young musicians, conferences, and workshops. The festival takes place in cities such as Timișoara, Arad, Lipova, and Caransebeș, between September 13 and September 27.