September 8, 2020

ForMin Aurescu: I am outraged by policy of harassing and arresting of members of opposition in Belarus
Sep 8, 2020

ForMin Aurescu: I am outraged by policy of harassing and arresting of members of opposition in Belarus.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, declares himself “outraged” by the “policy of harassing and arresting of members of the opposition in Belarus” and calls for respect for fundamental human rights. “I am outraged by the continued policy of harassing and arresting of members of the (...)

