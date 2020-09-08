FinMin says all estimates clearly show Romania's economy will grow in 2021

FinMin says all estimates clearly show Romania's economy will grow in 2021. Minister of Finance Florin Citu on Tuesday told a press conference in Iasi that Romania's economy will recover in the third quarter of the year, and that all estimates, national and international, forecast growth for next year for Romania's economy. "The economy will recover in the third quarter of the year. The National Institute of Statistics presented the data for retail and there we can see very clearly that the economy started to grow in May. The figures for the industry show the same thing. We can see the "V" very clearly in the graph for both trade and industry. So we will see that comeback. In my opinion, it will be in the third quarter. For we all knew how the second quarter would be. And it's clear to me that no one could have expected to see economic growth in the second quarter of the year, knowing that the economy was shut down for 60 days. The comeback I am talking about will be seen in the third quarter," said the Minister. He said expert estimates show Romania's economy will grow next year, too. "All estimates, and not just the estimates of the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis, but also IMF's, European Commission's estimates and of the other international institutions clearly show that Romania's economy will grow next year, similarly to the drop this year. We will try to cancel and be on the plus side in two years' time, or at least to be on zero," said Minister Florin Citu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniela Malache, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]