Liberty Galati Sees Second Consecutive Year Of Profit In 2019 After Posting Loss For Several Years.

Steel mill Liberty Galati (former Sidex Galati) ended 2019 with a turnover of RON5.078 billion, slightly lower than in the previous year, per finance ministry data; the company registered profit for the second consecutive year in 2019, with a positive result of nearly RON29 (...)