PE fund Morphosis Capital takes over medical clinics chain in Bucharest

PE fund Morphosis Capital takes over medical clinics chain in Bucharest. Morphosis Capital, a private equity fund with EUR 50 million invested already in Romanian SMEs, has taken over the majority stake in Medima Health, a chain of medical clinics in Bucharest specialized in medical imaging and radiology. Medima Health is Morphosis Capital's first investment in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]