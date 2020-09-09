Adobe Romania extends work from home until July 2021, increases wellbeing benefits

Adobe Romania, US tech group Adobe's largest development and research center in Europe, will keep its employees at home until July 31, 2021, the company announced. Adobe has also increased the value of wellbeing benefits for its 700 employees by 50%, to USD 600 per employee.