Romanian minister: Draft justice laws will be ready by end-September

Romanian minister: Draft justice laws will be ready by end-September. Romania's Justice Ministry will publish for debate the amended draft justice laws by the end of September, minister Catalin Predoiu announced. The ministry's experts are still working on the final form of the amendments, Predoiu said, according to News.ro. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ After (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]