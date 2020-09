ETI Sweets Plant in Craiova Sees 70% Rise in Revenue to RON94.4M in 2019

ETI Sweets Plant in Craiova Sees 70% Rise in Revenue to RON94.4M in 2019. ETI European Food Industries, the company operating the production facility of Turkey’s ETI group in Craiova, ended 2019 with 94.4 million lei (some EUR20 million) revenue, an increase of 70% on the previous year, financial analysis platform Confidas data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]