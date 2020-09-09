Telekom Romania brings new offers as part of the Telekonomy platform, thus continuing the promise – Cut the cost, not the benefits



Telekom Romania brings new offers as part of the Telekonomy platform, thus continuing the promise – Cut the cost, not the benefits.

Telekom Romania continues the promise “Cut the cost, not the benefits” and brings new offers as part of the Telekonomy platform, launched this summer. Thus, starting today, all existing and new Telekom mobile services customers, prepaid and postpaid, will be able to benefit from three months free (...)