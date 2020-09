Eurostat: Romania had lowest alcohol prices in the EU in 2019

Eurostat: Romania had lowest alcohol prices in the EU in 2019. Romania had the lowest prices for alcoholic drinks (spirits, wine, and beer) in the European Union (EU) in 2019, according to Eurostat data. Last year, the price of alcoholic drinks across the EU was more than twice as high in the most expensive Member State (Finland) than in the cheapest one (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]