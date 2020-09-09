Personal car, bicycle or public transport: Study reveals Romanians’ transportation preferences during pandemic

Personal car, bicycle or public transport: Study reveals Romanians' transportation preferences during pandemic. Most Romanians over the age of 18 (68%) believe that the personal car is the safest form of transportation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the IRES-UNSAR Barometer on Risk Perception and Insurance Culture in Romania. Public transport comes next (11%), followed by bicycles (...)