Farmaceutica Remedia Seeks to Buy Back 10% of Share Capital for RON6.4M. Farmaceutica Remedia (RMAH.RO) summoned shareholders for October 14 to approve a plan to buy back maximum 10% of the company's own share capital in view of a share capital reduction. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]