Nestlé intensifies its sustainable packaging transformation journey. The company unveils new actions, progress in shaping a waste-free future
Sep 9, 2020
Nestlé intensifies its sustainable packaging transformation journey. The company unveils new actions, progress in shaping a waste-free future.
Nestlé is intensifying its actions to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025 and to reduce its use of virgin plastics by one-third in the same period. Today the company announced a series of new initiatives that include a USD 30 million investment to increase food-grade (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]