Morphosis Capital teams up with professor Dr Gheorghe Iana and Vlad Ardeleanu to build a new player in the medical imaging sector, Medima Health



Morphosis Capital teams up with professor Dr Gheorghe Iana and Vlad Ardeleanu to build a new player in the medical imaging sector, Medima Health.

Morphosis Capital Fund I, a Private Equity fund focused on Romanian SMEs, announces the closing of a new investment in Medima Health SA, a Bucharest-based medical clinic chain specialized in imagining and radiology. Through this transaction, Morphosis Capital takes a majority stake in Medima (...)