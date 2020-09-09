More than a third of households in Romania have difficulties in covering current expenses
Sep 9, 2020
More than a third of households in Romania have difficulties in covering current expenses.
More than a third (34.1%) of the households in Romania have difficulties or very serious difficulties in covering their current expenses, according to a research by the National Statistics Institute (INS). When also adding up the households with some difficulties in covering the daily (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]