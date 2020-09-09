Coronavirus pandemic: Romania sees 1,271 new cases, 51 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus pandemic: Romania sees 1,271 new cases, 51 deaths in 24 hours. Romanian officials confirmed 1,271 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, out of 24,043 tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday, September 9. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 98,304. Separately from the new cases, 642 people (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]