FM Aurescu at the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy: More efforts needed to persuade Romanians directly seek assistance from diplomatic missions.

More efforts are needed “to persuade the Romanian citizens to directly contact diplomatic missions or consular offices in order to request assistance,” Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday in the opening of the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy session dedicated to managing (...)