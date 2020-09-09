RE/MAX: Apartment Prices In Romania Seen Falling 5% To 10% On Average Under Pandemic Impact

RE/MAX: Apartment Prices In Romania Seen Falling 5% To 10% On Average Under Pandemic Impact. Apartment prices in Romania will see an average correction of 5% to 10% under the impact of the coronavirus-led crisis on the real estate market, with variations depending on each region, per data from the representatives of real estate agency franchise RE/MAX, based on a survey conducted on a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]