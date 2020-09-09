Railway line connecting train station to Henri Coanda International Airport is 97% completed

Railway line connecting train station to Henri Coanda International Airport is 97% completed. The railway line Gara de Nord [North Train Station] – Henri Coanda International Airport is 97% completed, CFR SA announced on Wednesday. According to a company’s release to Agerpres, the new railway to the airport starts from the connection area (former Halta Odaile) on about 600 meters, the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]