EduMin Anisie: 82,000 tablets with internet access, ready to go to red scenario schools

EduMin Anisie: 82,000 tablets with internet access, ready to go to red scenario schools. Education Minister Monica Anisie said on Wednesday in Focsani, Vrancea County, that 82,000 tablets with paid for two-year internet access are ready to be dispatched to schools that resume classes under a red scenario. “There are already 82,000 tablets ready to go to the schools under the red (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]