EduMin Anisie: 82,000 tablets with internet access, ready to go to red scenario schools
Sep 9, 2020
Education Minister Monica Anisie said on Wednesday in Focsani, Vrancea County, that 82,000 tablets with paid for two-year internet access are ready to be dispatched to schools that resume classes under a red scenario. “There are already 82,000 tablets ready to go to the schools under the red (...)
