Fondul Proprietatea Completes RON278M Share Repurchase Program

Fondul Proprietatea Completes RON278M Share Repurchase Program. Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) said in a stock market report Wednesday that it has completed a program for the repurchase of 220 million shares, at a price of RON1.39 per share. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]