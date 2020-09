German DIY chain Hornbach opens seventh store in Romania

German DIY chain Hornbach opens seventh store in Romania. German do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer Hornbach will open its seventh store in Romania, in Oradea, at the end of September. The new store will have an area of about 23,000 square meters and over 500 parking spaces, Ziarul Financiar reported. It will also include a Drive-In