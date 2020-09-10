RO cloud security start-up seeks EUR 300,000 on crowdfunding platform SeedBlink

Cyscale, a Romanian start-up that develops security solutions for data saved in the cloud, plans to draw EUR 300,000 on SeedBlink, the largest crowdfunding platform in Southeast Europe. Some EUR 200,000 should come from SeedBlink investors and EUR 100,000 from the GapMinder VC fund as the lead