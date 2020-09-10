French group Ceetrus unveils 36-hectare mixed real-estate project in southwestern RO

French group Ceetrus, one of the biggest retail park owners in Romania, launched on Wednesday, September 9, the masterplan for a new real estate project in Resita, southwestern Romania. The company will develop the project on 36 hectares of land on the Mociur-UCM Resita